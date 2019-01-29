Milind Deora plays the guitar with Sharon Prabhakar at SoBo fest

famous-personalities

Deora had his own band called Tightrope many years ago, and now, after shifting to Mumbai, has another act called Third Degree that plays the occasional gig.

It's no secret - especially after this newspaper had revealed the story about how he wowed legendary blues musician Buddy Guy with his guitar skills – that politician Milind Deora is also an accomplished musician.

He's in fact so good that he even had his own band called Tightrope while in Delhi many years ago, and now, after shifting back to Mumbai, has another act called Third Degree that plays the occasional gig.

It came as no surprise that when he was at the SoBo Fest held at World Trade Centre over the weekend, he did another impromptu musical turn. This time, it was with veteran singer Sharon Prabhakar, who pulled him up on stage during her performance. And did Deora disappoint? Not at all, going by the clip we heard of him strumming his stuff.

Milind is a blues guitarist and has several performances to his credit. Abhishek Bachchan's character in R Balakrishnan's 'Paa' was inspired by him. Deora is one of the youngest members of the current Lok Sabha. He became an MP at the age of 27.

On the other hand, Sharon Prabhakar is an Indian pop singer, theatre personality and public speaker. She made her singing debut in the '80s and as a result of her success as a public persona, she now runs a dynamic entertainment company producing events, musical programs and training modules for corporates.

Now, if only more netas were as cool as Milind Deora.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates