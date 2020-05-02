Milind Soman shares throwback picture from childhood days

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood days on Instagram. In the picture, he is seen sitting on a tree and smiling at the camera, while his father clicked.

"Milind Soman sitting in a tree with shoes .. 1969. Trying to be cheerful today, after the sad news of yesterday and this morning... #throwbackthursday pic taken by my father, Prabhakar Soman," he captioned the image.

Milind's wife Ankita Konwar commented: "My cutie."

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news