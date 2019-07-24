Milkman smuggles liquor in milk container, arrested by Delhi police

crime

The accused, identified as Jawahar, was nabbed by a special picket set up near Agra Canal at Meetapur on July 22

New Delhi: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana into the national Capital from south Delhi. The accused posed as a milk supplier, who used to transport quarters of liquor in milk containers on his motorcycle.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Jawahar, was nabbed by a special picket set up near Agra Canal at Meetapur on July 22. The accused is a resident of Palwal in Haryana.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South-East district Chinmoy Biswal said that while checking around 10 p.m., a motorcyclist carrying milk containers was seen coming from Faridabad.

"The police team got suspicious about the movement of the milk carrier so late at night and signaled him to stop. But the rider speeded up," said Biswal, adding the rider was apprehended after a brief chase.

"During search of four milk containers which were hooked on the bike, around 200 quarters of local liquor 'For sale in Haryana only' were recovered which were hidden in milk containers. A case under section 33/52 of Excise Act was registered at Jaitpur police station and Jawahar was arrested," said Biswal.

"The accused has told the police that entered Delhi through Ismailpur Border near Faridabad," said Biswal.

