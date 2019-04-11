Milla Jovovich said yes to Hellboy for this reason

hollywood

As part of her preparation for her role in Hellboy, Milla Jovovich even went out and bought hardbound editions of several collections

Milla Jovovich. Pic/instagram.com/millajovovich

Milla Jovovich says she fell in love with the complicated nature of her role of Nimue in Hellboy. "What got me right away was that I thought she was right on with what she stands for - and she was immediately challenged and betrayed. Her points are valid, but she's defeated. So I was fascinated and I wanted to know where her story was going," Jovovich said in a statement.

"It was totally fascinating. I loved all the characters, especially mine, Nimue, the blood Queen. She is a very complicated woman which I loved. She is trying to bring two worlds together really hoping that they could live in peace. Trying to make that happen."

As part of her preparation for her role, Jovovich went out and bought hardbound editions of several collections. "The illustrations are phenomenal," she said. "I saw how beautifully they were done, and how much heart and soul the stories had, and thought, wow, we could really do something great here."

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government's secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence.

Hellboy also stars David Harbour, Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane. Being brought to India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment, the film is slated to release on April 12.

Also read: What Ian McShane brought to 'Hellboy'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates