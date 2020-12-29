Mind your business, Congress tells its partners

As Mumbai Congress leaders demanded that the party contest all 227 seats in the 2022 corporation elections, the party high command said that it will not make a decision without considering the local opinion. The announcement came at the party's 136th foundation day function at YB Chavan Centre, which also saw leaders telling their MVA government partners to mind their own business, instead of poking their nose in the affairs of a great forum like the Indian National Congress.

Congress' state in-charge HK Patil told a party gathering that he understood the leaders' and party workers' sentiments about contesting the polls on their own. "We will not make any decision without consulting you. This much I can tell you today," he said after newly appointed city Congress president Bhai Jagtap took charge of the office at the same function.

City leaders also expressed displeasure over Shiv Sena and NCP leaders making unwarranted comments on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, particularly about the former's inability to continue as the UPA chairperson and Sharad Pawar replacing her. Recently, Sena's mouthpiece, Saamana, published an editorial raising questions on UPA's future under the current leadership and asked to expand its scope.

'Saamana' under attack

Earlier, former minister Mohd Arief Nasim Khan slammed MVA partners saying, "We will not tolerate any longer. Who gave Saamana the right to give an opinion on the UPA's leadership? Soniaji will be the UPA chairman. Shiv Sena can't decide it," he said, adding that CM Uddhav Thackeray should ensure that the government runs smoothly on the common minimum programme. "Our MLAs don't get funds. Our leaders are troubled," he said.

Sitting ministers Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Sheikh also raised similar issues, saying that the criticism of top leaders would not be tolerated, and the party must try to win a majority. If it doesn't get enough numbers to have its own mayor, it should at least have the numbers to disable other parties from gaining control over the BMC.

Jagtap urged Patil to allow the Mumbai unit to contest the 227 wards on its own. "I'm asking you for the sake of the workers and leaders who have been working hard for the party. They will win maximum seats. Now, the BJP should protect its 82 seats," he said.

The chairman of the coordination committee, Dr Amarjit Singh Manhas, said the Congress should hoist its Tiranga flag atop the BMC headquarters. "We can do it and we will do it," he said.

Patil slams critics

All India Congress general secretary HK Patil came down heavily on Congress' critics. Without naming them he said, "Efforts are being made by some people to create confusion. Those who are not part of the UPA are not relevant and have no business to create confusion. It is not prudent of any gentleman to poke his nose in the affairs of a great forum (the Congress). One who speaks is neither a partner nor a member of the UPA," he said.

Patil said UPA I and II contributed a great deal to make the country a powerhouse. He recalled Sonia's leadership and Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as the prime minister.

