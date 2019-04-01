Minissha Lamba: #MeToo movement should not be trivialised

television

Minissha Lamba, on Sunday treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked her take on the #MeToo movement and if it got mixed up with PR opportunity

Minissha Lamba/picture courtesy: Minissha Lamba's Instagram account

Actress Minissha Lamba says the #MeToo movement should not be trivialised and that women should stand by each other in solidarity.

The actress replied: "I don't think the #MeToo movement should be trivialised. Women need to stand by other women in solidarity. It's natural for it to garner publicity because this is the first time in human history where women are calling out their abusers."

Another user asked between Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or someone else -- who is the most charming Bollywood actor for her?

"It's a very unfair question. They have their individual charms, which make them three unique superstars of this industry. It's because they have their USP, that they are such huge global stars," she said.

Minissha was recently seen in a play and spoke to Shivin about it as well. "I guess the name of the play is 'MIRROR' and she is playing a lot of characters in it. We have discussed how challenging the play is and her character. I have not seen the play till now because of our hectic shoot but soon I will go. And I have heard a lot of good things about this play and Minissha's performance in it. The entire cast of Internet Wala Love is planning to go for it," he says.

