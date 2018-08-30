Minissha Lamba plays double role in theatre debut

bollywood

Minissha Lamba who has taken up television show "Internet Wala Love", will soon make her theatre debut with multiple roles in "Mirror Mirror", directed by Saif Hyder Hasan

Actress Minissha Lamba, who has taken up television show "Internet Wala Love", will soon make her theatre debut with multiple roles in "Mirror Mirror", directed by Saif Hyder Hasan.

She will perform the play, presented by theatre production company AGP World, on September 8 at Kamani Auditorium here.

A story of sibling rivalry, "Mirror Mirror" traces the relationship between identical twins Minal and Maanya, essayed by Minissha. In its 75-minute narrative, the play will tell the story of a woman placed in the most extraordinary circumstances that forever change her destiny, said a statement.

Hasan, who has also written the play, said: "'Mirror Mirror' is a psychological roller-coaster ride that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It's a great exercise for any actor, since performing 13 different characters on stage is no mean feat. I'm excited about the premiere show in New Delhi."

Ashvin Gidwani, Producer and Managing Director, AGP World, said: "Minissha Lamba, in her debut performance on stage, plays the main lead and her performance will leave the audience in awe and wanting for more.

"This edge of the seat and gritty drama will keep you guessing till the last moment."

