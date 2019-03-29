Minister cheats trader of Rs 1.9 crore for issuing liquor permit

crime

According to victim Vilas Dadarao Chavan, the minister cheated him of the amount on the pretext of issuing a liquor licence and permit

After repeated attempts to convince the Aurangabad police to register a case against Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dilip Kamble for his alleged involvement in a cheating case of Rs 1.92 crore failed, a businessman approached the judicial magistrate first class court to get the work done. According to victim Vilas Dadarao Chavan, the minister cheated him of the amount on the pretext of issuing a liquor licence and permit.

According to sources, the incident came to light when Chavan approached the police to file a complaint. As the cops did not take his grievance seriously, he approached the court and registered a private case. On Tuesday, the Aurangabad court directed the police to register an FIR at CIDCO police station against Kamble and three others under sections 420, 406, 120B and 34 of IPC.

Chavan said, "A relative of Kamble had promised to help me get the licence for selling liquor in Aurangabad. The first time we met at a hotel in Pune, he introduced me to the minister and said that I would have to pay Rs 2.15 crore for transferring my Mumbai sale licence. I had given him Rs 1.92 lakh in advance." He further said, "Neither did I get the licence, nor my money back.

I had approached the Aurangabad police, but they did not take my case seriously. Then I approached the court." Aurangabad CP Chiranjeev Prasad said, "We have registered a case based on the court order. The matter is being investigated."

