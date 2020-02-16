Minor daughter, friend murder cop after she slapped girl on Valentine's Day

The Ghaziabad police arrested a minor girl and her 19-year-old friend on Saturday for allegedly murdering the girl's mother after she had slapped her when she learned about their relationship on February 14 (celebrated as Valentine's Day).

According to the police, the girl and her friend threw chill powder into her mother's eyes and strangled her with a rope, a report in Hindustan Times read. The girl's mother was a head constable with the Delhi Police and her father was in Bihar at the time of the incident. He returned home and filed a complaint at Link Road police station in which, he named the man Jitendra Kumar and his daughter as the accused.

An officer at Link Road police station said that Jitendra met the girl at her house on Valentine's Day. "When the mother found out, she slapped the girl in anger. The woman then went to Jitendra's house and complained to his parents. When his parents found that he was not home, the woman asked them to send him to her house when he returned," the officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The police said that Jitendra had gone to her house around 1pm on Friday and the girl, meanwhile, had spoken to Jitendra over the phone and they planned to throw chilli powder into her mother's eyes as revenge for slapping the girl. "When Jitendra arrived, the woman slapped Jitendra as well. After this, the girl brought chilli powder from the kitchen, which they both threw on her mother's face," the police officer was quoted as saying in the report. The woman got partially blinded and started to grapple with them.

"Upon this, the two picked up a grinding stone and hit the woman’s face. When she fell, the two strangled her with a rope until she lost consciousness. Later the girl made up an alibi and called her neighbours, telling them her mother had fallen unconscious. The woman was taken to GTB Hospital but she had already died,” Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad) said in the report.

The police then questioned the two and they broke down and told the police that they had been in a relationship for the past year and the girl's mother had seen them together on Valentine's Day. Mishra said the girl's father filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The report quoted the girl's aunt as saying that they received information about the murder from the neighbours. "The police informed us of the involvement of the girl and Jitendra. We didn’t know anything and it seems that my sister found out only on Friday. The girl does not have siblings," she said. The police said they recovered the rope, grinding stone and a packet of chilli powder from the duo.

