Minor fire in Bandra slum injures two

Nov 28, 2018, 08:12 IST | A Correspondent

According to the disaster management officials, the fire reportedly started around 10.30 am and was extinguished at 1.20 pm. Fire officials said the fire was confined to household articles and electric wiring

Representational picture

A minor fire broke out in the Shastri Nagar slum on Tuesday, which injured two people. About 15 hutments got destroyed before the fire department was able to extinguish the blaze.

According to the disaster management officials, the fire reportedly started around 10.30 am and was extinguished at 1.20 pm. Fire officials said the fire was confined to household articles and electric wiring.

