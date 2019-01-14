16-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped, killed by unknown miscreants

crime

The minor's mutilated body was found just a few metres away from her residence

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by unknown miscreants in Patwatoli locality in Gaya district of Bihar. The incident took place on January 12.

Magadh Range Deputy Inspector General Vinay Kumar said, "A detailed investigation will be done based on all inputs. Everything is being verified. We will uncover the truth soon."

