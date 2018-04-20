Minor girl kidnapped and raped by relatives in Odisha

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Munna Naik, 30, after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint on Thursday night





A Class 6 girl student has been allegedly kidnapped and raped for two days by her relative in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Munna Naik, 30, after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint on Thursday night.

As per the FIR, the minor girl had gone to her uncle's house at Dumerapadar village on April 17 to attend a family function.

While returning, she was abducted by Naik and taken to his house, where he kept the girl for two days and allegedly raped her.

Naik later abandoned the girl on the roadside on Thursday evening.

The girl narrated the ordeal before her family members following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

"We have registered a case following the complaint of the family members. Further investigation is on," said Bianchi Prasad Dehuri, Bhawanipatna Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

