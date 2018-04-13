Minor girl kidnapped in Rajouri rescued from Mumbai

The girl was rescued after police received a complaint that she was kidnapped by a youth in Sounchal area in Kalakote belt of the district last week

A minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was rescued from Mumbai, police said today. The girl was rescued on April 11 after the police received a complaint that she was kidnapped by a youth in Sounchal area in Kalakote belt of the district last week, the police said today.

A police team from Kalakote Police Station headed by SHO Darshan Singh started an investigation and a special team raided a location in Mumbai and rescued the girl, he said. The accused was arrested by the police, the officer said, adding that the girl was later reunited with her family.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever