Minor girl raped at theatre in Hyderabad
A 20-year-old worker allegedly raped her in the cellar of the theatre
Representational Image
A minor girl was allegedly raped at a cinema theatre here today, police said. The girl (15) lives in front of the theatre at Borabanda area and had gone to the theatre this morning to fetch water, they said.
A 20-year-old worker allegedly raped her in the cellar of the theatre, they said. A case of rape was registered following a complaint from the girl's brother, police added.
