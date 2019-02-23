Minor girl raped by three men, photos recorded of horrific act go viral

crime

The horrific incident came to light after the photographs taken by the accomplices of the perpetrators surfaced on social media

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people while two others stood there taking photographs of the heinous act. The incident took place a week ago and pictures of the crime were circulated on social media by the accused at a village in Begusarai district of Bihar, the police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the photographs taken by the accomplices of the perpetrators surfaced on social media, the police said. According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mansoorchak police station Arvind Kumar, the girl was sexually assaulted on February 11 by three people and two others took pictures of the heinous act on their mobile phones.

The SHO said that the perpetrators had threatened the girl to kill her family members if she spoke about the incident to anyone. One of the accused even tried to molest her again on February 19 when she ran away and informed her father about the horrific incident that took place with her. The SHO further mentioned that initially the family was reluctant to report the matter to the police but they later they lodged an FIR after photographs of the heinous crime had gone viral on social media, apparently, out of mischief.

"All the five people named in the FIR are residents of the same village. They have fled the area upon learning that a case has been lodged. We are carrying out search operations to nab them," the SHO said.



