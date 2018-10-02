Minor girl sexually assaulted by juvenile neighbour in New Delhi

crime

The girl's maternal uncle saw the incident and informed the police, following which the boy was apprehended

Representational picture

A Class 3 student was sexually assaulted allegedly by a juvenile in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, the police said Monday. The accused, a 14-year-old boy, who lived nearby, was apprehended, they added.

The boy visited the girl's house and went to her room where he undressed himself and tried to force himself on the girl. The girl's maternal uncle saw the incident and informed the police, following which the boy was apprehended.

