Minor girl sexually assaulted in West Delhi school

crime

Representative picture

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in her school at north west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said Wednesday. The incident was reported by the victim's father on Tuesday, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, police said. "We are investigating the matter from all angles. We are not ruling out the role of the school authority or any family member or neighbour," Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said. The girl is now stable, the officer said.

