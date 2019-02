Minor kills elder brother for Rs 40 in Aurangabad

crime

The police said that the younger brother has admitted of committing the crime.

A 14-year-old boy from Aurangabad on Wednesday killed his elder brother, who was born just an hour before him, over Rs 40.

The two brothers had a tussle for money a day before the incident as well.

The deceased, on returning home in the afternoon from school had fallen asleep.

Angry over their argument the previous day, the accused took a hammer and attacked him, the police added.

The police have sent the elder brother's body for post-mortem and said that a further probe is underway.

