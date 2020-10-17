Mira Bhayandar residents can breathe fresh air as parks set to reopen

With all parks closed, residents were forced to go for walks on busy roads

After four months of unlocking, residents of Mira-Bhayandar got their open spaces back. In an order issued on Thursday night, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) allowed parks to reopen. mid-day had reported about how residents are having to go for walks on busy roads as gardens and parks were kept closed.

The state government had allowed the reopening of gardens and parks from June itself. Even a city like Mumbai, where the number of COVID-19 patients is much higher, the civic body allowed parks to open in June. However, Mira-Bhayandar residents were left with no options even in October. The MBMC allowed malls and markets to reopen in September.

In the order issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod, there is no mention of any type of restrictions.

"We welcome the decision. It will give people some space to breathe in the fresh air," said Krutika Bhoir, a resident of Bhayandar.

"I am very happy about the reopening. It was a much-awaited call. It's a tough time for everyone and I think we shall slowly overcome it if we keep ourselves fit and healthy," said Yash Doshi from, Poonam Nagar, Shanti Park.

The MBMC also extended market hours till 9 pm.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news