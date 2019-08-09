Search

Mira Kapoor: Shahid has even aced hat-hair

Updated: Aug 09, 2019, 12:48 IST | IANS

The "Kabir Singh" star Shahid Kapoor shared a photograph of himself, leaning on his bike and with a picturesque countryside backdrop

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has left a funny comment on a photograph of her actor-husband, who is currently enjoying a road trip in Switzerland along with his half brother Ishaan Kapoor. The "Kabir Singh" star shared a photograph of himself, leaning on his bike and with a picturesque countryside backdrop.

He captioned the image: "#Traveldiaries". Mira was quick to respond to it with a fire and heart-eyes emojis. She then tagged her sister and mentioned how her husband had aced even the hat-hair look.

 
 
 
Mira wrote: "I know right. He's even aced hat-hair." Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. The couple have two children Misha and Zain.

 
 
 
