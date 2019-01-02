Mira Kapoor shares an adorable family picture with Shahid, Misha and Zain

bollywood

In April, the couple had made the revelation that they are expecting their second kid by posting a picture of Misha with a message 'Big sister' written in the background

Pic Courtesy/ Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram Account

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's adorable picture with their children, Misha and Zain, is the perfect gift for their fans on the New Year. Mira took to social media to share the happy photo in which the couple can be seen lovingly posing with their kids.

She captioned the picture as, "Grateful for the year that made us complete. Happy New Year. [sic]" Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 7, 2015 and are blessed with two children – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. They welcomed Zain in September. Mira uploaded a cute picture of their son Zain Kapoor on Instagram recently, and captioned it "Hello World [sic]." In April, the couple had made the revelation that they are expecting their second kid by posting a picture of Misha with a message 'Big sister' written in the background.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Kabir Singh which is a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga who directed the Telugu version is wielding the directorial baton for the remake as well. The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI