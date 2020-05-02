Mira Rajput Kapoor urges parents to be patient with kids during lockdown

As parents to tots Misha and Zain, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor can well understand the difficulties of staying indoors with the 'bundles of energies'. The star wife has provided tips and urged parents to be patient with kids during the lockdown.

She posted, "Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch cartoons with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it (sic)."

She added that it is tough but "when you're tired and they want you to play with them, remember this time isn't forever (sic)."

Mira Rajput Kapoor is quite active in social media, and has been active even during the coronavirus lockdown. From cooking, painting, to sharing throwback pictures and selfies, Mira Rajput is making the most of the free time. In fact, she shared a lovely selfie that shows her enjoying a good hair day!

View this post on Instagram Good hair days ðð»‍âï¸ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onMay 1, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

