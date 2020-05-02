Mira Rajput Kapoor urges parents to be patient with kids during lockdown
Mira Rajput Kapoor has the best advice on how to manage kids during the lockdown.
As parents to tots Misha and Zain, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor can well understand the difficulties of staying indoors with the 'bundles of energies'. The star wife has provided tips and urged parents to be patient with kids during the lockdown.
She posted, "Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch cartoons with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it (sic)."
Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day. And when you’re tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say “Mumma can you play with me” remember this time isn’t forever. Little hands. Big hearts Love them.
She added that it is tough but "when you're tired and they want you to play with them, remember this time isn't forever (sic)."
Mira Rajput Kapoor is quite active in social media, and has been active even during the coronavirus lockdown. From cooking, painting, to sharing throwback pictures and selfies, Mira Rajput is making the most of the free time. In fact, she shared a lovely selfie that shows her enjoying a good hair day!
