Mira Rajput shares a photo of Misha's 'nani house pool party' and it's too cute

Little Misha Kapoor enjoyed a pool party at her maternal grandmother's home and mum Mira shared a photo that has now gone viral. Check it out!

Misha Kapoor. Pic/Mira Rajput's Instagram account

Mira Rajput captioned the photo: "Nani house pool party"

Misha Kapoor can be seen wearing an adorable printed orange swimsuit and looks super happy to be playing around in the water. Isn't this an endearing picture of little Misha?

Just a few days ago, Misha Kapoor was spotted enjoying playtime with the cartoon characters Peppa Pig and George. Misha Kapoor was out on her playdate, and the little one was all excited to meet Peppa Pig. Mira Rajput, who is extremely active on social media, shared the tiny tot's happiness on Instagram, and people couldn't stop awwing at Misha's expressions. The tiny tot was not only happy to see Peppa Pig, but she also gave a high-five to George after sharing a cute welcome. In fact, Mira wrote: "Dream come true!!!"

A few weeks ago, Mira and Shahid Kapoor took off to the beautiful island of Phuket with Zain and Misha. Giving a glimpse into their holiday, Mira Rajput shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay. In one of the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen cycling with Misha riding pillion behind Mira, surrounded by lush green trees. "Monkey on my back," Mira captioned the picture.

In other news, Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his wax figurine at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. On the work front, his film, Kabir Singh, hit theatres on June 21 and has been doing good business at the box office. After becoming the biggest opener for both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.

The film earned Rs 70. 83 crore in its opening weekend is all set to cross Rs 175 crore on Sunday, surpassing the lifetime business of Kesari and Total Dhamaal.

