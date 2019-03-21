Miraj Cinema is 100 Screens strong and rolls out their next Hindi Feature Film Bypass Road

bollywood

While the exhibition is growing at a galloping pace, Miraj Entertainment is also focusing on rolling out quality content through their production unit

Bollywood takes its centuries very seriously. Be it a film reaching 100 crore or the centenary celebrations of cinema the magic number of 100 has lured tinsel town for a while now.

Exhibitors touching the mark becomes an even bigger reason for celebration as it denotes the growth of the industry-more screens-more shows-more footfalls and we have a booming business in hand. While the exhibition is growing at a galloping pace, Miraj Entertainment is also focusing on rolling out quality content through their production unit.

The house which is best known for the Hindi feature film Madaari is all set to come up with their next feature film entitled 'By Pass Road' with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. While the focus has been on creating high content films, their cinema arm of business has kept comfort quotient topmost on their priority list while coming up with every additional property. Miraj's journey which started from Rajasthan has now spread out all over the country with a firm footing in Bollywood and other regional industries in a very short while.

Talking about their phenomenal growth, Mr, Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Entertainment said, " As an integral part of the industry we continue bridging cinema to audiences and more aggressively now. The industry hubs such as Mumbai & Hyderabad will be top of charts but we intend to have a massive footprint pan India with an immediate focus on the north and industry hubs. Getting to 100 screens was a roller coaster ride but that is what makes showbiz alive. As for production, we will keep surging ahead with high content and thought-provoking cinema. Our next production is Bypass Road will be no exception."

Talking about the film, lead actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh stated, "I have had a long-standing association with Miraj Entertainment. It's a through bread professional group and its always been a pleasure working with them. I'm looking forward to Bypass Road with Miraj and would want to congratulate them on their achievement of 100 screens. Be it production or exhibition Miraj is quality conscious and their commitment reflects in everything that they take up".

