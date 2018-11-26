Miranda Kerr fine with having mum-bod

hollywood

Miranda Kerr says being a mother is the most rewarding thing and she doesn't mind having a mum-bod

Miranda Kerr

Model Miranda Kerr says being a mother is the most rewarding thing and she doesn't mind having a "mum-bod". The former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up to Marie Claire Australia about motherhood, reports eonline.com. Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel welcomed their first child together in May: a son named Hart. She also has a seven-year-old son named Flynn Christopher Bloom, whom she had with her former husband Orlando Bloom.

She said: "It's such a luxury to be able to be settled, to be in one place and have routines". She also said being a mother is "the most rewarding thing". Kerr is also fully welcoming her post-baby body. She said: "I've got a mum-bod and it's fine." She also discussed the value in taking time for self-care and treating one's body right, especially after having a child.

She added: "It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby". Kerr also doesn't really care that her chiseled abs aren't fully visible at the moment. "I don't mind," she said. "It's all part of it. I took nine months – well, 10 months – to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever