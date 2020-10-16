Mirzapur 2 actor Divyenndu Sharma: High time we shed hypocrisy

The power-hungry, gun-toting Munna may seem an unfit successor to dreaded don Kaleen bhaiyya. But ahead of the second season of Mirzapur dropping on October 23, Divyenndu Sharma says his character has evolved. "You will see him as a mature guy this time around. The makers have added shades and layers to the character," says Sharma. Though the show is set in a town that is separated from the metropolitan cities by distance as well as outlook, the actor is surprised that "everyone — from south Mumbai to Bandra to Goregaon" enjoys the crime thriller.

The Amazon Prime Video offering has often been criticised for its depiction of gore and violence. Point this out, and Sharma says that the series merely reflects the world it is set in. "It's high time we shed this hypocrisy. We would like to believe that the world is rosy, but truth is all these [crimes] are happening in society. Cinema is a mirror to society. The upcoming season clearly gives out the message that those who resort to violence suffer in the end. It dissuades people from taking the path."

