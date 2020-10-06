Mirzapur 2 actress Shweta Tripathi: When I first fired a gun, the noise shook me

The latest poster of Mirzapur is telling of the violent story that will unfold in the second season. Though the narrative focuses on the enmity between Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen bhaiyya and Ali Fazal's character Guddu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma says her character Golu, determined to avenge her sister's death, will come into her own in the upcoming instalment.

Ahead of the trailer launch today, Tripathi recounts how she had to train extensively to do justice to her part. "We had to use real guns. So, I prepped with stunt director Manohar Verma for 10 days at his training arcade near Film City. The first time I fired a gun, the loud noise shook me. [Thereafter] I used to put on earplugs and listen to music while training. I would finish shooting, and head for my training daily. We don't see many women on screen holding guns, so I wanted to do it well," she states, excited that the Amazon Prime Video series offers her an empowered role.

The crime drama gave her the opportunity to perform heavy-duty stunts — a rare feature in her past projects. "I rehearsed relentlessly because using body doubles could compromise the authenticity of the scene. Action is like choreography; every step has to be planned and there is no room for improvisation because you are not only responsible for yourself but also for those around you."

