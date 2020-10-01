Mirzapur 2: Divyendu Sharma shares the dialogue promo, reveals the release date of the trailer

Keeping the excitement level high, the makers of Mirzapur 2 release a dialogue promo; trailer out on October 6.

Ever since the second season of Mirzapur was announced, the calmness meter has crashed and the audience cannot wait for the final release. The makers had recently released a new poster and the internet was flooded with excitement.

Keeping the excitement at level 100, a new dialogue promo has been released by the makers announcing the release date of the trailer being October 6.

Have a look right here:

Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. While Season 2 of Mirzapur is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 for free now!

The show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit – the wannabe gangsters.

Shriya played the love interest of Ali and Shweta, as Golu, was seen as a studious girl entering into college politics. Rasika Duggal played the role of Beena – Kaleen Bhaiyya's wife and Kulbhushan Kharbanda played Kaleen Bhaiyya's father, a don of his era. Joining them in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur 2 has been Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

