Mirzapur 2: Here's how the makers have been raising the bar of excitement

Mirzapur season 2, with being the most popular series with high demand among the audience is also the most awaited thing of 2020. Amazon Prime Video has taken all Mirzapur fans on a ride time and again with its announcements and this one, broke the internet. Amazon Prime just dropped an all-new teaser which added fuel to the fiery excitement of the audience.

Amazon posted the video on their social media handle and wrote, "Revenge fears none, the game has just begun #Mirzapur2. @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies@alifazal9 @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid#PuneetKrishna @gurmmeetsingh@mihirbd @vineetkrishna01 (sic)".

The new video post shows Ali Fazal's character 'Guddu' is firing gunshots and is ready to take his revenge in the upcoming season. The characters are ready to take lives and throb hearts with breathtaking performances. Amazon Prime Video has made the first season available for free for all the fans to watch before Season 2 gets us hooked to the screens.

The second season of this big banner series comes out on 23rd October on Amazon Prime Video. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. In Season 2 actors like Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma will be joining the cast.

Mirzapur has been Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

