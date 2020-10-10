Mirzapur 2 meme fest: Pankaj Tripathi is overwhelmed, says 'Even I can't wait for the release now'

The web show Mirzapur has become a talking point in the virtual world ahead of the launch of its second season, and cast member Pankaj Tripathi is particularly amused seeing the meme fest around the show. The trailer of Mirzapur 2 was released on Tuesday, instantly setting off an instant buzz among netizens.

"It is so overwhelming to see the response that ‘Mirzapur' season 2 trailer has been receiving. Within two hours, memes started floating and I really enjoyed how it made the audience so happy," Pankaj said.

"Since then, the trailer has been trending on YouTube at number one and, to my surprise, we are at 17.5 Million views and growing. Even I can't wait for the release now," added the actor, who is seen as the local don Kaleen Bhaiya in the show.

Season one ended with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the upcoming season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) will lock horns with Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma).

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the second season also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

