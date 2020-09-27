Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi unveils the new poster of the series

The fans have been waiting for the second season two of Mirzapur, after the success of the first season. Taking the excitement higher, Amazon Prime today released a new poster from the second season with the popular keep of "King of Mirzapur".

Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram account to share the brand new poster of the show:

Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. While Season 2 of Mirzapur is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 for free now!

The show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit – the wannabe gangsters. Shriya played the love interest of Ali and Shweta, as Golu, was seen as a studious girl entering into college politics.

Rasika Duggal played the role of Beena – Kaleen Bhaiyya's wife and Kulbhushan Kharbanda played Kaleen Bhaiyya's father, a don of his era. Joining them in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on 23rd October on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur 2 has been Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

