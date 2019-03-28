Mirzapur actor Divyenndu now will be seen in short film Fatafat

television

Actor DivyennduÂ who was last seen in Mirzapur series now will be seen in short film Fatafat by ZeeÂ 5 originals, directed by Parijat Joshi

Divyendu Sharma

Actor Divyenndu who was last seen in Mirzapur series now will be seen in short film Fatafat by Zee 5 originals, directed by Parijat Joshi, written by Tarun Dudeja, produced by Navjot Gulati and Nishu Khurana and the poster has been launched. Also, Ishtiyak Khan will be staring in this film.

On talking about the film Divyenndu has shared, "This film talks about a struggling call center employee's life changes when he stumbles across a salesman in a bus".

On occasion of poster launch, he shared, "We had a lot of fun shooting this one and we shot the film in just 2 days, which was quite Fatafat but when I saw the film it was like sipping a cold glass of sweet lime juice on a hot Sunday afternoon!"

This short film will be premiered on April 1 on Zee 5 originals. Divyendu was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, his second collaboration with director Shree Narayan Singh after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

