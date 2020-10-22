Mirzapur is our very own Indian Godfather

Mirzapur, a web-series that came out in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video with a slate full of character, essence, an ensemble cast and their craft. The wave of fans that rose to the occasion never dulled their spirit and went on craving for more.

Why we call it our very own Indian Godfather is because Godfather is considered as one of the finest mob films ever. That film will go down in history for it etched a revolution for story-telling through cinema. In India with the uproar of OTT platforms and web series an apt parallel to the same is Mirzapur.

Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia king of Mirzapur and Vito Corleone the crime boss played by Marlon Brando. Pankaj Tripathi's role of Kaleen Bhaiya is a mob lord of Mirzapur and is a close recall to the character of Marlon as both have an impact that strong.

The terror Pankaj Tripathi has carried through all his films and especially when it comes to Mirzapur, his persona is unmatched even today. Mirzapur takes us to the world of Gun Mafia based in Purvanchal and Godfather gives us a glimpse of the Italian mob in New York.

Mirzapur Season 2 comes out on October 23 and as we get closer to that day it is becoming difficult to curb the excitement of the audience. The most awaited day of 2020 for its fans.

Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

