Mirzapur trailer promises it will be a glorious bloodbath

Welcome to Mirzapur, a lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action which is sure to leave the audience excited

It's a world that perhaps Francis Ford Coppola or Martin Scorcese would approve of. There is sly deceit and tormenting treachery as Tripathy's Kaleen Bhai (he deals in carpets) tries to control his wild son, played by that extraordinarily credible actor Divyendu Sharma, last seen stealing every scene from Shahid Kapoor in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu". I suspect there are only scene-steelers, no scene-stealers in "Mirzapur".

Divyendu is the Sonny Corleone of this sanguinary saga of internecine wars where I suspect most characters would lie dead at the end of the series. Till then, the show offers us dollops of aggression and trippy retribution served up with a dash of humorous relish.

I like the way Ali Fazal has bulked up and trimmed his hair to look menacing and the super-talented Vikrant Massey looks positively mousy as his sibling. These two brothers promise to turn the rugged terrain of "Mirzapur" into an area of a subverted Mahabharat.

The series is splattered with superb actors. Rasika Dugal turns up as Pankaj Tripathi's sex-starved wife reminding him that he always leaves her unfulfilled.

I suspect we won't come away from the series with that feeling.

Created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman, Amazon Prime Video Original's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

