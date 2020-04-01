Misbah-Ul-Haq wants clear policy against corrupt cricketers

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career. Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February. The Pakistan Cricket Board charged him under their anti-corruption code. His 14-day deadline to reply ends later Tuesday. Head coach Misbah said Umar has to decide his own fate. "You and I can't do anything," Misbah told media.

"Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket. "He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this... He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment." Umar started his career with a bang, scoring a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009, but frequent disciplinary problems cost him a place on the national side. He was also charged and arrested after a scuffle with a traffic warden in 2014. Three years later he was sent back from England for being unfit.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever