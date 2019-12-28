Miss India Earth 2018 winner Devika Vaid reveals how she discovered her love for modelling

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Beauty always seizes the attention of everyone. The world of modelling is all about glamour and beauties. Among all, there are very few who are rightly called as 'beauty with brains'. Devika Vaid is one among them who is a model and was crowned Miss India Earth at Glamanand Supermodel India 2018 by the former Miss India Earth, Shaan Suhas Kumar. After being crowned with the title, the joyful Devika said, "This is a special feeling and my parents have been really the pillar of strength during this time. Being from a small town to this crown gives me immense pleasure. I would love to represent my country."

She later represented India at Miss Earth 2018 pageant which was held in Manila, Philippines. With a B.Com degree from Delhi University, Devika discovered her love for fashion and modelling during the second year of the college. It all began when she actively started using Instagram and used the platform to showcase her sense of style. In her career, she has walked the ramp for many fashion events including the India Runway Week. Besides being a model, she is a financial analyst and an entrepreneur. "If not modelling, there should always be a backup plan to fall back on", said Vaid.

While explaining about her interest in modelling, Devika said that she loves to showcase her fashion style and it is an achievement in itself. "I had started blogging with an idea to make styling easy for the audience and I am happy with how things are growing with time," she stated. Apart from this, Devika loves to travel and is a fitness enthusiast. As far as her blogging career is concerned, Devika is in talks with various brands for collaborations and is also planning to start creating makeup and beauty tutorial videos.

