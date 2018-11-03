Missing kid traced, united with kin in 12 hours in Thane

national

Representational picture

Thane: Thane police managed to trace and rescue a 7-year-old girl within 12 hours after she went missing while on her way to meet her mother, an official said on Saturday. The girl, a resident of Gholia Nagar in Kalwa township in Thane was to meet her mother and then proceed to buy clothes for Diwali when she got lost in the evening on November 1, said Kalwa police station senior inspector Shekhar Bagde.

The girl's family filed a police complaint later in the day and four teams were formed to trace her, he said. "CCTV footage was checked in the vicinity of her house, Kalwa railway station etc. We learnt that she was spotted at Kurla railway station in Mumbai," Bagde said. By the time the Kalwa police team reached Kurla, authorities there had handed over the child to the Mankhurd Children's Home, the official said.

"We went to the children's home and united her with her family on Friday," Bagde said, adding that police personnel also bought the child a set of clothes as a Diwali gift.

