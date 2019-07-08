'Missing' Tejashwi attends RJD executive meeting

national

Before attending the meeting, Yadav told the media that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Friday was not in the interest of the country

Tejashwi Yadav with party leader Rabri Devi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Patna: A day after he skipped RJD's foundation day function here, party leader Tejashwi Yadav attended its national executive meeting on Saturday to discuss the worst-ever performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that Yadav, along with senior party leaders, was attending the meeting in a posh hotel here where "they would discuss the strategy for 2020 Bihar Assembly elections".

Before attending the meeting, Yadav told the media that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Friday was not in the interest of the country.

"Poor will not get any benefit from the Budget," he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad was not seen in the public for a month after the RJD-led Grand Alliance was routed in the Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav also failed to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly for first four consecutive days.

His absence led to speculations in political circles over his leadership and several opposition leaders demanded his resignation as RJD could not secure even a single seat in the parliamentary polls.

But RJD leaders made it clear that Yadav will continue as the Leader of Opposition.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates