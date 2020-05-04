Missing your friends? Here are five shows that will cheer you up during lockdown

As the lockdown is extended, our patience is reaching a point where staying at home is getting a bit difficult. Today, we bring you a list of shows that will remind you of all the fun moments that you shared with your friends before the world turned upside down. Though many of your friends are away and/or stuck somewhere, let's take a look at the shows that will make you walk down memory lane.

FRIENDS:

This one always tops the list! Aren't all the characters in this iconic show so relatable? Currently streaming on Netflix, FRIENDS will surely bring a smile to your face, and make you think about all the great moments shared with your people. It is an American sitcom television series, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.

Good old days!

How I Met Your Mother:

Currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, How I Met Your Mother is a cute love story of a guy, who is in search of the perfect girl, and will make you laugh out loud on the floor. The circumstances that make him fall for this woman seems too good to be true! Though serendipity is the main hero, what comes in between is worth binge-watching. Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for CBS, How I Met Your Mother ran from 2005 to 2014, which follows the main character, Ted Mosby, and his group of friends in Manhattan.

New Girl:

This one too is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. New Girl shares the story of a woman who ends up living with three guys in Los Angeles. The series revolves around a kooky teacher, Jess (Zooey Deschanel), after she moves into a Los Angeles loft with three men, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris). Jess' Indian best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) too plays a pivotal role in New Girl. It's funny, it's emotional, and it shows how friends can be embarrassing in certain situations.

Two and a Half Men:

The title track, Men-Men, is nothing but just a gist about the entire show. The show is streaming on Netflix and shares the story of hedonistic jingle writer, Charlie Harper, his uptight brother, Alan, and Alan's troublesome son, Jake, who lives with his dad after the divorce. Their beach house in Malibu will make you hit the sea right away! Who hates a good view with a comfortable chair on the porch? The only thing missing is pina colada!

That '70s Show:

Also available on Netflix, starring Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, That '70s Show is a period sitcom, which shares the story of six teenage friends. This one highlights the world of fashion and trends of our parents as teens. This will surely make you time travel to the world of American teenagers in the '70s.

So, which one's your favourite?

