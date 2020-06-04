Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra government allows inter-district travel in MMR, home delivery of newspapers

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday took to Twitter to announce new amendments to the revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions in the state. On May 31, the Maharashtra government had extended the nationwide lockdown till June 30.

Key Highlights

Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per standard operating procedures

Inter-district movement of people in Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed

Private offices to operate with up to 10 per cent staff as per requirement

All shops on one side of the road/lane will open full working hours from June 5

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tweeted, "Ammendments to the Guidelines- Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown."

Ammendments to the Guidelines- Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown.#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/5zWHvy4xtu — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2020

According to the new amendments, open air gyms and swings will not be allowed to operate, shops on one side of the road will remain open for full working hours and vice versa, private offices can operate with 10 per cent staff with effect from June 8 and home delivery of newspapers will be allowed from June 7.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked all those who have safeguarded Mumbai and Maharashtra from #CycloneNisarga



In his letter the Chief Minister said; pic.twitter.com/CHy0s6MpuW — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 3, 2020

The Maharashtra government's new amendments also stated that schools and educational institutes could open to evaluate answer sheets and development of e-content. The revised guidelines also allowed inter-district movement of people within the area of Municipal Corporation under Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) without any restrictions. However, inter-state movement of people would be regulated as per the SOPs issues by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the cyclonic storm Nisarga crossed Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude and thanked everyone who helped to safeguard the city and the state from the 'rarest of rare storm'. During his last televised speech on the lockdown extension, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader had said lockdown has become a part of our lives now.

While announcing guidelines and restrictions of lockdown 5.0, Thackeray has said, "Lockdown has become a part of our lives. Today, I want to ask you to dump 'Lockdown' and adopt Mission Begin Again." In his address to the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray said the state government will slowly open the lockdown in phases. While announcing restrictions and relaxations, Thackeray urged people to not forget social distancing norms and wear face masks while stepping out of the house.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news