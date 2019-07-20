Mission Mangal beauties Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan spreading happiness on the internet!

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a picture with Vidya Balan and wrote alongside, "One of my favourites! Favourite picture, favourite expression, favourite moment and most importantly favourite person #Favourite."

Pic courtesy/Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account

Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play a scientist in Mission Mangal, shared an adorable picture with her co-star Vidya Balan. Pannu, who is looking ravishing in white, referred to the photo and her co-star as "favourite".

Mission Mangal, in which the two actresses will be seen together dropped its trailer on Thursday, leaving the audience with admiration for the incredible team of scientists and engineers at ISRO.

Mission Mangal, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. Set to hit theatres on August 15 (Independence Day) this year, the flick will lock horns with 'Batla House' starring John Abraham.

Other than this, the 'Pink' actor along with Bhumi Pednekar will also portray the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

