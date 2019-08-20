Mission Mangal Box Office Day 5: Film crosses the 100 crore mark

bollywood

Mission Mangal collected Rs 8.91 crore on Monday, thus standing at a total collection of Rs 106.47 crore.

Akshay Kumar shared this photo of his Mission Mangal team on Instagram.

Touted to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opening film, Mission Mangal has passed the Monday test with flying colours. The film, based on scientists and their determination to launch their mission to Mars, collected Rs 8.91 crore on its fifth day (Monday). Film Mission Mangal's representative shared the figures for this film with us. Trade experts had expected this film to cross the 100 crore mark by Monday, which proved to be true. If we add the Monday collections to Mission Mangal's weekend collection, it stands at Rs 106.47 crore.

The film's educational content with a mix of entertainment, Mission Mangal saw a drastic dip on Monday as compared to other days. Ever since the Jagan Shakti directorial released, it opened to two-digit numbers. However, Monday, which is a working day stood at a single-digit collection. Also, starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, Mission Mangal opened to Rs 29. 16 crore (Thursday). It minted Rs 17.28 crore on the second day (Friday), Rs 23.58 crore on the third day (Saturday) and Rs 27.54 crore on the fourth day (Sunday).

Mission Mangal has added a new feather to its hat by creating records in the south as well. Reportedly, it has received the highest opening for a Hindi film as Akshay Kumar also has a fan following down south.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's characters - Rakesh Dhawan and Tara Shinde - respectively spearhead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by PadMan director R Balki.

On a related note, Akshay Kumar's PadMan received a National Award in the category of Best Film on Social Issues. After receiving the award, Twinkle Khanna penned an emotional note on this victory. She had written: "A big shout out and thank you to the people that this movie truly belongs to @murugaofficial thank you for being you! A big, big hug to my friend the amazing #RBalki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support @akshaykumar, @radhikaofficial and @sonamkapoor who were both fabulous! A big day for all of us #PadMan #NationalAward."

Mission Mangal has surpassed the opening collection of Akshay's last Independence Day release, Gold.

Also Read: John Abraham texted Akshay Kumar, and you won't believe what the latter replied!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates