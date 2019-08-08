Mission Mangal new posters: Makers introduce characters ahead of the trailer launch

bollywood

Ahead of the release of its new trailer, makers of Mission Mangal have unveiled character posters of the film. Take a look!

Mission Mangal team

The latest trailer of Mission Mangal is all set to get launched today. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers have released brand new posters of the film. Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The movie, helmed by Jagan Shakti, revolves around the all-women team of scientists who made India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible.

Take a look the character posters of Mission Mangal right here:

Akshay Kumar:



Akshay Kumar's character poster of Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared his poster with a caption that read: Meet Rakesh Dhawan - A bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment.

Kirti Kulhari:



Kirti Kulhari's character poster of Mission Mangal

Kirti Kulhari too shared her character poster on Twitter and wrote alongside, "Let me introduce you to Neha Siddiqui - A scientist who believes that science has no religion."

Vidya Balan:



Vidya Balan's character poster of Mission Mangal

Vidya Balan shared her poster on Instagram and wrote - "Presenting to you Tara Shinde - A scientist whose home science game is unparalleled."

Nithya Menen:



Nithya Menen's character poster of Mission Mangal

"Presenting to you, Varsha Pillai - The woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission," wrote Nithya on her social media account, while sharing her character poster.

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari are set to recreate the iconic team of women who executed Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha's character poster of Mission Mangal

Sonakshi Sinha too took to Instagram to share her character poster and captioned it, "Meet Eka Gandhi - An independent scientist who knows innovation at its best. Catch her interesting hacks in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today."

Mission Mangal is based on an inspiring real incident, but the makers have taken a few liberties for the sake of drama. It is said that the film is positioned as a fictional story, and all the characters and their names have been changed.

Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee Pannu's character poster of Mission Mangal

Taapsee Pannu shared her poster on Instagram and wrote alongside - "And here she is Kritika Aggarwal - A passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Catch this simple, loving woman in the new #MissionMangal Trailer today."

Sharman Joshi



Sharman Joshi's character poster of Mission Mangal

Sharman Joshi shared his character poster on Instagram and wrote alongside, "When science meets superstition you get - Parmeshwar Naidu! The quirky character who is sure to make you laugh in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today."

Mission Mangal is set to release on August 15.

