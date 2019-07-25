Mission Mangal: Dil Mein Mars Hai song is about achieving the dream

music

The makers of Mission Mangal unveiled the first song from the film, Dil Mein Mars Hai. Akshay Kumar and other cast members took to their social media account to announce the release of this song.

Zee Music Company shared this poster of Mission Mangal on their Instagram account.

The makers of Mission Mangal released the first song from the film, titled Dil Mein Mars Hai, on social media. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Watch the song here:

Akshay Kumar shared the song on his Instagram account and wrote: "Dil Mein Mars Hai. Teamwork makes the dream work! Watch the team work towards their dream, #MissionMangal in #DilMeinMarsHai. Song out now!"

Sharman Joshi also shared the song on his Instagram account and wrote: "And we're all set to conquer Mars! Let us show you how we do it in our first song #DilMeinMarsHai #MissionMangal (sic)"

Dil Mein Mars Hai is an inspirational song, which inspires you to take a step towards your dream. Debutant director Jagan Shakti says, "The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together. Each scientist working on Mission Mangal has their own idea for this ambitious venture, but faces roadblocks while executing them."

"In the film, the team members use their skills to crack problems, whether it is monetary, technological or otherwise. What matters to them is the ultimate goal, which is to successfully send the Mangalyaan into space to orbit Mars, and to do that in the first attempt despite constraints. Hence, we have titled this song Dil Mein Mars Hai, because, for these scientists, dil mein mars hai, quite literally," adds the director.

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and co-producer R Balki who have worked with Jagan on the lyrics, said, "We tried a few things, which were very tech-heavy and they somehow didn't bring out the emotion that we wanted to highlight. Then, we decided to try something simple, which brings out the underlying sentiment clearly. The idea was to highlight the scientists' undeterred spirit to achieve their goal and Dil Mein Mars Hai says it all."

Also Read: Mission Mangal to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates