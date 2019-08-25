Mission Mangal earns big on second Saturday earning Rs 13.32 crore

bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productionâs Mission Mangal scores massively on second Saturday earning Rs 13.32 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 149.31 crore nett at the Box Office in India.

A still from the movie Mission Mangal (Picture courtesy/ZeeMusicCompany's official Youtube channel)

Mission Mangal is doing wonders at the box office. The film has earned a total of Rs 149.31 crore and is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. Akshay Kumar, Fox Star Studios and Hope Production's Mission Mangal scored massive on second Saturday earning Rs 13.32 crore.

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, is inching closer to cross the lifetime collections of Akk's Kesari (Rs 154.41 crore) to become the second highest-grossing movie of the actor, this year.

The film earned Rs 128.16 crore in its first week. On its ninth day, i.e. 2nd Friday, Mission Mangal collected Rs 7.83 crore, it picked up on 2nd Saturday, by making a business of Rs 13.32 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Mission Mangal will emerge as fourth highest grosser of 2019. Here's a list of Top 10 highest grossers of 2019, so far:

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's characters - Rakesh Dhawan and Tara Shinde - respectively spearhead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by PadMan director R Balki.

Mission Mangal has surpassed the opening collection of Akshay's last Independence Day release, Gold.

