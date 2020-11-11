Misunderstood? Pooja Hegde clarifies her comment 'South-Indian cinema is obsessed with navels and midriffs'

Pooja Hegde is facing flak for her comments on the navel and midriff obsession in the South. The actor reportedly said that in the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun's character stares at her legs in the drama. Her statement irked South film buffs, who called her "ungrateful" as she owes her success to Tollywood.

South have obsession with navels and mid dresses#PoojaHegde disgusting

1st Taapsee and now pooja degrading South films#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/ihCl5CzO0A — Maddy (@saimadhav999m) November 6, 2020

Later, Hegde clarified that what she said was "misinterpreted" and she is "indebted" to Telugu cinema. Here's what Pooja Hegde's statement read - Things I said in a recent interview are being misinterpreted. The things I said can be twisted but the love I have for Tollywood can't be. Telugu film industry has always been vital for me. This is even known to my fans who love my movies. I always say I will never give in to misunderstandings but I will still reinstate, I will forever be indebted to the Telugu film industry.

#PoojaHegde says her words are misinterpreted and further said she is huge fan of #Telugu movies. It was #Tollywood that gave her a rebirth. All my fans are aware of this but I wish to issue a clarification once again to keep an end for the controversy. told #PoojaHegde. pic.twitter.com/DSXOsoS4aN — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) November 8, 2020

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde posts moments from Duvvada Jaggannadham shoot

Pooja, who debuted with Mohenjo-daro four years ago, did Housefull 4 last year. Ask her how difficult it was to stay steadfast through the criticism and emerge out of it strongly and she says, "An actor's first film is their showreel to the world. Nobody wants to give you more chances. The failure of the film was heartbreaking. I was under contract so I didn't sign another film in that period. What could I have done? I took my five minutes to weep it out. South films came along and I got some great offers. Work attracted work. I held off on signing Hindi films between Mohenjodaro and Housefull 4. I needed a sturdy second film after the first one didn't farewell. I built on the success of Housefull 4 and here I am. Hard work translates to good."

With lines of language getting blurry, Pooja hopes to become a Pan-India actor. She starts off with Bong Joon Ho's quote from Parasite win - Get over that one-inch barrier of a subtitle and a different world awaits you. "Which industry did Sridevi belong to? Every industry thought of her as theirs. I aspire to be there. The South sees me as theirs and I find it flattering that they accept me and love me as theirs. It's amusing to see them get possessive about me when I announce a Hindi film. I remember watching a dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at a Maggi counter in Dehradun and had this realisation, that good movie will be watched regardless of the language."

Also Read: Pooja Hegde shares her excitement on doing Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news