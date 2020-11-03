Pooja Hegde shares her excitement on doing Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh

It is an interesting time for actress Pooja Hegde as she has bagged another film, this time, it is Rohit Shetty's next film, Cirkus, also starring Ranveer Singh. Rohit Shetty is a top name in the bucket list of most actors and Pooja Hegde is thrilled for this opportunity too.

Speaking about her to-be director, Pooja Hegde shares, "I'm a huge fan of Rohit sir and the entertaining world that he creates with his films. Whether it was Singham, Simmba or any other movie of his, I've had a blast watching each one of them. So, it is a moment of euphoria for me to be part of a Rohit Shetty film and I can't wait to begin shooting for it."

She is a self-proclaimed fan of Rohit Shetty's world of cinema and it will also be interesting to watch a fresh pair of Pooja with Ranveer on screen.

Earlier Pooja had shared a photo of her with Ranveer Singh on her social media and said, "Beyond thrilled to be on board for this one! Cannot explain the EXCITEMENT to get on set with this super talented and energetic duo @itsrohitshetty @ranveersingh. See you soon." Have a look:

The talented actress has always struck a chord with the audiences with her performances. Her on-screen charm and confidence is exemplary. Be it any genre, Pooja effortlessly packs herself in varied roles.

Given the repertoire Pooja Hegde is building for herself, the trajectory of projects that Pooja holds is remarkable. She will next be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

