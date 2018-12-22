Mitchell Johnson criticises Perth's 'average' rating decision

cricket

It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly

Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson does not seem to have agreed with International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to give `average' rating to Perth Pitch, where his side and India played their second Test of the ongoing four-match series.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Johnson said that there was 'nothing wrong' with the pitch, adding that it was exciting to see the contest between bat and ball in the match 'for a change.'

'Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I'd actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG,' Johnson wrote.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also expressed surprise over the decision and termed the Perth pitch as 'tremendously exciting.' 'And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO,' Vaughan tweeted.

ICC had given 'average' rating to the pitch, which is the lowest possible pass mark provided by the global governing body while evaluating the pitch and outfield of a Test ground.

