Mithali Raj named goodwill ambassador for Street Child Cricket World Cup

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has been named the goodwill ambassador of Team India at the Street Child Cricket World Cup (SCCWC). She, alongside Sourav Ganguly and Rajasthan Royals, joins in supporting the team as they gear up for the final match at Lords, just ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in May this year.

Announcing her support, Mithali said, "I am excited to join the Street Child Cricket World Cup as a goodwill ambassador for Team India. As an athlete, I know the true potential that sports can play in not just changing a child's reality, but also garnering public support for children who live on the streets. India has over 20 lakh street connected children and there lies our nation's untapped potential."

