Mithali Raj plays dress up for webinar amid lockdown. See photo

India women’s cricketer Mithali Raj has asked her 1.3 million Instagram followers to look at the positives during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown. On Tuesday, she shared the above picture and captioned it: “When the only opportunity you get to play dressUp is for an webinar, you make the most of it #lookingathebrighterside #smallthingsmakemehappy #behappydontworry.”

Mithali Raj is the current captain of the Indian women's cricket team. With 209 ODIs played and 6,888 runs scored, she is considered as one of the finest batswomen of all time. Mithali Raj's batting average is a splendid 50.64 with 7 centuries and 53 fifties. Her top score is 125*

